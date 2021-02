Qingdao Eagles’ Liu Chuanxing (2nd R) and Fujian Sturgeons’ Huang Yi (1st R) grab the rebound during the 37th round match between Qingdao Eagles and Fujian Sturgeons at the 2020-2021 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Zhuji, east China’s Zhejiang Province, Feb. 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)