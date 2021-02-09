In pics: keeper stays put in lighthouse over Spring Festival holiday

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 20, 2021 shows the Dagu lighthouse which stands 12.9 nautical miles east of the Tianjin Port of north China’s Tianjin Municipality. The 38.3-meter-high Dagu lighthouse with a light range of 17 nautical miles, has been put into use since May 1, 1978. Li Hongqi, 47, is a keeper of Dagu lighthouse. Keepers here work in a month-long rotation, maintaining lights of the lighthouse to guarantee safe navigation of ships. Daily necessities are served once a month, and keepers turn to lighting and heating devices only when necessary. “It is a lonely job, but we all feel proud of aiding navigation for ships passing by. We choose to stay put in the lighthouse over the Spring Festival holiday to bring others a better leisure time,” said Li Hongqi. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)