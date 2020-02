Revellers take part in the Mardi Gras Krewe du Vieux Parade, part of the Mardi Gras Carnival, in New Orleans, Louisiana, the United States, on Feb. 8, 2020. The Mardi Gras Carnival which lasts more than a month is held annually in the U.S. city of New Orleans from January to February. (Photo by Wei Lan/Xinhua)