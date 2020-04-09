In pics: NHS Nightingale Hospital North West in Manchester, Britain

Workers set up a barrier at Manchester Central conference center which is being transformed into a field hospital to be known as the NHS Nightingale Hospital North West with a capacity to hold up to 750 beds for patients to help with the COVID-19 outbreak in Manchester, Britain, on April 7, 2020. The death toll of those hospitalized in Britain who tested positive for COVID-19 reached 6,159 as of Monday afternoon, a daily increase of 786, the Department of Health and Social Care said Tuesday. (Photo by Jon Super/Xinhua)