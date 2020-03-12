In Pics: night at a makeshift hospital before its closure

A medical team member rests at a temporary hospital converted from Hongshan Gymnasium in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, March 9, 2020. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

When daylight comes, patients and the medical team leaves the makeshift hospital. All public-facility-turned makeshift hospitals is closed Tuesday, as the number of the patients dropping.

WUHAN, March 10 (Xinhua) — Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak in central China’s Hubei Province, is expected to close the last two temporary hospitals remaining in operation on Tuesday as the number of COVID-19 patients continued to drop in the city.

The medical staff in these hospitals will be on standby.

The provincial health commission said earlier that Hubei will gradually shut down temporary hospitals and cut the number of hospitals designated for the disease while maintaining strict prevention and control measures.

