In pics: poor neighborhood in southern Gaza under Israeli blockade

Palestinian children play in the wreckage of a car at a poor neighborhood in southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, Feb. 10, 2020. Gaza has been placed under a tight Israeli blockade since the Islamic Hamas movement seized the territory by force after routing forces loyal to President Mahmoud Abbas in 2007. The United Nations has repeatedly warned of a humanitarian deterioration in Gaza. In 2019, it issued a report warning that the Gaza Strip will not be suitable for living if Israel continues imposing blockade on the enclave. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)