In pics: press conference held by National Health Commission in Beijing

Journalists attend a press conference held by the National Health Commission in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 27, 2020. The seven-day Spring Festival vacation, scheduled to end on Jan. 30, was extended to Feb. 2. Universities, primary and middle schools and kindergartens across the country will postpone the opening of the spring semester until further notice, according to the General Office of the State Council. Community-based public places where crowds gather should be strictly cleaned and disinfected and have good ventilation in order to create an environment with sound sanitation conditions, according to officials at a press conference given by the National Health Commission Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)