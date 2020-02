A staff member takes a pedestrian’s body temperature on a main street of Du’an Yao Autonomous County, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Feb. 18, 2020. Du’an Yao Autonomous County has set up 16 isolation areas and dispatched more than 11,000 cadres and medical workers to prevent and control the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)