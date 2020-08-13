In pics: relocation programs of poverty-alleviation in China’s Gansu

Workers work at a cloth shoes factory after they were relocated to Tuqiao Township of Linxia County, Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China’s Gansu Province, Aug. 11, 2020. In recent years, local authorities in Linxia County have focused on relocation programs as parts of a poverty-alleviation campaign. Livestock breeding, greenhouses, rural tourism and cloth shoes making have been a cornerstone in providing villagers with a financial leg up following their relocation. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)