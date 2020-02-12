In pics: rural health workers in Chongqing engaged in fight against epidemic

Huang Wenke (C) disinfects a piece of medical equipment after visiting a quarantined home in Taojiazhen Township of Jiulongpo District, southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 7, 2020. Rural health worker Huang Wenke and four colleagues have made up a special medical squad following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCov) in January. Their major task is to provide medical care to those kept in quarantine due to close contact with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection in Taojiazhen Township. This photo essay shows how a group of health workers in a rural area of southwest China are engaged in the fight against the epidemic. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)