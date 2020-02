A staff member inspects and maintains a transformed train carriage at Shangrao railway station in Shangrao, east China’s Jiangxi Province, Feb. 10, 2020. To ensure the travel safety amid anti-epidemic battle, staff members of the Yingtan railway maintenance division of Jiangxi work and rest in a transformed train carriage, focus on their inspection and maintenance work of the railway. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)