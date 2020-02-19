In pics: treatment of medical worker infected with COVID-19 in Wuhan

Medical workers inject medicine for Li Zuofan(R) at an intensive care ward of the novel coronavirus infection cases at a branch of Tongji Hospital affiliated to Tongji Medical College of Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, Feb. 18, 2020. Li Zuofan, 39, is a doctor working at the anesthesiology department in the Tongji Hospital affiliated to Tongji Medical College of Huazhong University of Science and Technology. He got infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) when performing an operation with a novel coronavirus infection case. Through treatment, Li has recovered a lot and hoped to return to his duty after recovery as soon as possible. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)