In pics: two children in El Salvador paint to encourage China to fight novel coronavirus pneumonia epidemic

Valeria Castellano’s 11-year-old little brother Javier Castellano draws a painting with words of encouragement to China in San Salvador, El Salvador, Feb. 7, 2020. Valeria Castellano said she heard about the novel coronavirus pneumonia epidemic in China through the news and believed that China would be able to ride out the current difficulties as before. The painting expressed their support and encouragement to China. (Photo by Alexander Pena/Xinhua)