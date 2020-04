Photo taken on March 31, 2020 shows the vacant Metro Center Station during rush hour amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in Washington D.C., the United States. Health experts on the White House Coronavirus Task Force said Tuesday that even with the Trump administration’s national social distancing guidelines in place, Americans still should be prepared for the prospect of the coronavirus causing 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the country. (Photo by Ting Shen/Xinhua)