In pics: Young male nurse volunteers to join battle against epidemic in central China’s Hunan

Yi Junfeng measures the body temperature of a quarantined patient at a fever clinic of Hunan People’s Hospital in Changsha, central China’s Hunan Province, Feb. 7, 2020. Amid the current novel coronavirus outbreak, 22-year-old male nurse Yi Junfeng has volunteered to join the battle against the epidemic. After a series of professional trainings, he now works as a front-line fever clinic nurse at Hunan People’s Hospital in Changsha. Yi believes that a male nurse has comparative advantages in terms of physical strength and etc, and can play an important role in combating contagious diseases such as the novel coronavirus pneumonia. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)