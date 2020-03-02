In Pictures: Cardiff awash with daffodils and dragons…

Hundreds of revellers have taken part in a St David’s Day parade in Cardiff.

More than 200 people marched through Cardiff city centre, while hundreds more lined the streets of the Welsh capital to celebrate the country’s patron saint.

The traditional procession, led by performer Meic Peterson dressed as St David, is made up of local people, theatrical performers and choir groups marching and singing across the city centre.

The parade ended in The Hayes area of the city centre at the statue of John Batchelor, a Welsh Liberal politician and mayor of Cardiff who campaigned against slavery in the 1800s.

There the crowd joined in a rousing rendition of the Welsh national anthem Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau.