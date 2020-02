The Prince of Wales has joined world leaders in condemning the scourge of anti-Semitism as he visited Israel to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz.

Charles met Holocaust survivors on the opening day of his visit and will later visit occupied territories in Palestine.

He also gave a speech and laid a wreath during a memorial event at the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem.

At the Israel Museum, The Prince of Wales meets Holocaust survivors: Marta Wise, a survivor of Auschwitz, and George Shefi, who was sent to England with the Kindertransport. pic.twitter.com/ViDyQ1IHxP — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) January 23, 2020

The Prince of Wales tours the @israelmuseum, accompanied by museum curator Dr. Rachel Sarfati and the @chiefrabbi. pic.twitter.com/yPtlicMAXb — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) January 23, 2020