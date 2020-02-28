In Pictures: Kate and William learn new skills as Harry…

Kate got on her marks and William took the wheel of a digger on Wednesday as Harry’s swansong as a senior royal got under way.

The Duchess of Cambridge channelled the Green Goddess look pioneered by TV keep-fit expert Diana Moran during the 1980s at a SportsAid event in London while William needed a steady hand as he controlled a digger during a visit to Nottinghamshire.

The Duke of Sussex, meanwhile, prepared to exit as a senior royal with some of his final engagements before his new life of financial independence with the Duchess of Sussex in Canada.