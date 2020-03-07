In Pictures: Venice eerily quiet as Covid-19 outbreak…

In recent years some residents of Venice have complained that the tourist numbers and surfeit of cruise ships have made life unbearable in the city known in Italy as La Serenissima.

The Covid-19 outbreak in northern Italy, including the Veneto region, has brought in a somewhat unwelcome way what some Veneziani have wanted with the watery tourist attraction subject to stringent measures to contain the outbreak.

The famous carnival has been cancelled while normally jam-packed squares and canals have a ghostly quality as people follow the advice to self-isolate.