In protest of gun violence, a Parkland father scales a crane near the White House.

In protest of gun violence, a Parkland dad scales a crane near the White House.

— Manuel Oliver, a Parkland father, climbs a crane near the White House to call for immediate action against gun violence.

Activist David Hogg takes to national television to call on President Joe Biden to “keep your promises because children are dying.”

The launch of a new website that tracks “gun violence losses under Biden” is underway.

On the four-year anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting, Parkland activists made a number of efforts.

They chastised the Biden administration for not doing enough to prevent school shootings and gun violence.

Patricia Oliver, the mother of Joaquin Oliver, one of the students killed on Valentine’s Day 2018, appeared on CNN. She said her husband climbed a crane in Washington, DC, even though he risked arrest, because “he’s representing Joaquin in a way to be heard.”

Manuel Oliver said in a video on his Twitter page that he requested but did not receive a meeting with Biden.

“We had to figure out a way to get a message out,” his wife explained.

“We haven’t seen any changes,” she said, adding that a new federal office dedicated to gun violence should be established.

Oliver was escorted down from the crane by police, according to 6, with images showing him being taken away.

During the interview, Hogg was present alongside Patricia Oliver.

He drew attention to www.shockmarket.org, a new gun-related tracker website.

Since Biden’s inauguration, the site has collected data on deaths, mass shootings, and other statistics.

Hogg said he was “disappointed” by Biden’s 2020 campaign pledge, which said, “Gun manufacturers, I’m coming for you.”

“We need you to go out and act right now before the next Parkland,” he said, looking directly into the camera to address Biden.

Because children are dying, we need you to fulfill your promises.”

According to the Associated Press, there were at least 136 instances of gunfire on school grounds between August and October.

According to a tally released by the gun control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety last week, 31 people have died as a result of gun violence in the United States.

“Those working to end this epidemic of gun violence,” the White House said Monday.

