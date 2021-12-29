In protest of the lack of cogent support, private hire drivers shut down George Square.

Hundreds of private hire drivers took part in a protest to draw attention to their urgent need for financial assistance in the wake of the new COVID restrictions.

During the pandemic, dozens of private hire drivers protested a lack of support.

The App and Couriers Union (ADCU) organized the protest, which included a’sit in’ at George Square and a brief convey through Townhead.

Drivers sat in their cars around George Square and the surrounding streets, attempting to persuade the Scottish Government that the trade requires immediate assistance.

As the cars stopped traffic and beeped their horns, signs reading ‘urgent help needed’ and ‘another nail in the coffin’ were affixed to them.

Union leaders claim that the Scottish and UK governments are ignoring them and leaving them behind.

“We are demanding to be heard,” Eddie Grice, ADCU’s Glasgow Chair, said.

We communicated our request, but it was ignored.

Once again, our industry is in trouble.

Drivers are once again having to bear the brunt of the consequences of their actions.

This protest is about ensuring that we are heard and engaged, as well as securing support for hardworking drivers who are once again at risk of losing their jobs.

“Some business support is being reduced for certain industries, but we have once again been completely excluded.”

Our industry is based on travel and hospitality.

With the reintroduction of restrictions, many drivers will go bankrupt or quit their jobs.

“We are requesting that Rishi Sunak reinstate the self-employment support scheme, as well as that the Scottish Government provide industry-specific support to private hire and taxi drivers.”

We can’t be left out in the cold or in a situation where we have to swim or sink.

ADCU leaders in Scotland have asked the Scottish Government to meet with them to discuss a plan of action and to look into possible support measures for the industry.

At FMQs, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar asked Nicola Sturgeon if financial support for taxi and private hire drivers would be extended.

The First Minister acknowledged that taxi drivers suffer “considerably” as a result of the restrictions, and promised that a decision on allocating the remaining £168 million funding would be made soon.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.