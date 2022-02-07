In Ramallah, the 31st session of the Palestinian Liberation Organization’s Central Council begins.

In Ramallah, the PLO’s Central Council begins its 31st session.

The Palestinian president, speaking at the meeting, called for “expanding the scope of peaceful popular resistance” against Israeli occupation.

The Palestine Liberation Organization’s (PLO) Central Council began its 31st session on Sunday in the West Bank city of Ramallah, despite a boycott by some Palestinian factions.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, the two-day Central Council meeting, titled “Developing and activating the PLO, protecting the national project and popular resistance,” will discuss Israeli settlement activity, particularly in occupied Jerusalem, as well as the deadlocked peace process and other political and domestic issues.

The council will elect members of the PLO’s Executive Committee to replace those who have died or resigned, as well as a new National Council head to replace Salim al-Zanoun, who recently resigned.

“We will not accept the continuation of Israel’s occupation and colonial practices that perpetuate apartheid and settler terrorism,” Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said during the meeting’s opening session.

“In the face of the Israeli occupation authority’s undermining of the two-state solution, options remain open, and the entire situation must be reviewed in order to preserve our people’s and cause’s interests.”

“Contacts with the Israeli side are not a substitute for a political solution based on international legitimacy,” Abbas said, emphasizing that unilaterally implementing agreements is impossible.

Abbas said that Amnesty International’s recent report describing Israel as an apartheid state for its treatment of Palestinians is an “important step” towards recognizing the reality of Israel’s crimes against the Palestinian people.

He reiterated the Palestinians’ demand for an international peace conference and an international protection mechanism.

In support of Palestinian identity and existence, Abbas also called for “expanding the scope of peaceful popular resistance.”

He also urged Palestinian factions to end their internal strife as soon as possible.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, the Palestinian National Initiative (Al-Mubadara), the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command, and the Vanguard for the Popular Liberation War (As-Sa’iqa) have all boycotted the meetings, claiming they were held unilaterally and without a national consensus.

Hamas, a Palestinian resistance group, has slammed the move.

