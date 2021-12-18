In recent polling, Keir Starmer has surged ahead of Boris Johnson, giving Labour its first lead since 2008.

In the most recent polling in the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer has surged ahead of Boris Johnson, giving Labour its first lead since 2008.

Since taking office just over two years ago, Mr Johnson’s satisfaction ratings have been at an all-time low.

According to new polling, the British public now sees Keir Starmer as the most capable prime minister, while Boris Johnson’s popularity has plummeted in recent weeks.

According to a new poll by Ipsos Mori, Jeremy Corbyn leads Boris Johnson by 13 percentage points, a significant shift from September’s results.

Mr Johnson and Sir Keir received 31% and 44% of the vote, respectively, when asked who would make the most capable Prime Minister.

After the Government has been rocked by allegations of sleaze, corruption, and lockdown rule breaches in recent weeks, this marked a change of six points for the Labour leader and a drop of seven points for the current prime minister.

Sir Keir’s polling lead is the first time since January 2008, when Gordon Brown faced David Cameron, that a Labour leader has led pollsters.

Mr Johnson’s popularity is also at an all-time low, with nearly two-thirds (65%) saying they are dissatisfied with his leadership, a four-percentage point increase since November.

Only 28% said they were satisfied with the Prime Minister, down 1% from the previous poll, and 24% said they didn’t know.

This is a net change of -37, Mr Johnson’s lowest since taking office, and a significant drop from last month’s -27 results.

Sir Keir’s popularity as leader has remained largely unchanged, with 28% satisfied with his leadership, down 1% from November, and 49% dissatisfied (down 1% from previous polling).

His net satisfaction now stands at -21, the same as it was in November.

Another indictment of Mr Johnson comes from the fact that 63% believe he is “out of touch with ordinary people,” compared to 33% for Sir Keir.

Furthermore, only 26% thought the Prime Minister was a “capable leader,” with Labour leader Ed Miliband taking the lead with 33%.

In terms of voting intention, Labour is five points ahead of the Conservatives, with 39% saying they will vote Labour – a.

