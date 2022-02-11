In response to a decrease in COVID-19 cases, Penn State Health has relaxed its visiting rules.

Due to a decrease in COVID-19 cases, Penn State Health has relaxed its visiting rules.

Beginning Monday, adult patients in Penn State Health hospitals will be able to have up to two visitors per day.

The revised visiting rules, according to Penn State Health, reflect a “downward trend” in COVID-19 positive patients.

Visitors to Penn State Health Children’s Hospital must be 18 years of age or older.

Patients with COVID-19 are also subject to restrictions, with visitation determined through discussions between families and staff.

Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center, and St. Joseph’s Medical Center are all operated by Penn State Health.

On Friday, 76 adult patients and 10 children with COVID-19 were being treated at Penn State Health.

This is a significant drop from early January, when it was caring for about 230 COVID-19 patients.

On Friday, hospitals across the state were caring for 2,909 COVID-19 patients, down from around 7,500 at the peak of the omicron surge in January.