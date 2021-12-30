In response to a new Covid wave, the NHS is establishing new Nightingale surge hubs.

In preparation for a potential wave of Omicron hospital admissions, the NHS is establishing new Nightingale “surge hubs.”

The temporary structures, which can accommodate up to 100 patients, will be set up on hospital grounds to make it easier for staff to respond to any unexpected influx of patients.

NHS England has announced that work on the eight hubs will begin this week.

The new Nightingale sites have been confirmed at a time when hospitals are using hotels, hospices, and care homes to discharge medically fit patients in order to free up beds.

“Given the high level of Covid-19 infections and rising hospital admissions, the NHS is now on a war footing,” NHS national medical director Professor Stephen Powis said.

“We don’t yet know how many people who contract the virus will need hospital treatment, but given the number of infections, we can’t wait to find out before acting, so work to ensure these facilities are in place will begin today.”

“We hoped we wouldn’t have to use the original Nightingales, and I’m hoping we won’t have to use these new hubs either.”

The new Nightingale facilities will admit patients who are fit for discharge but require minimal support and monitoring as they recover from illness.

The move will allow hospitals to free up regular ward beds to care for those who require more intensive care.

People recovering from Covid-19 who are no longer infectious and don’t require intensive oxygen therapy may be treated at surge hubs.

The Royal Preston Hospital, St James’ University Hospital in Leeds, Lister Hospital in Stevenage, St George’s Hospital in London, The William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, Kent, North Bristol Hospital, and Solihull Hospital, as well as University Hospitals Birmingham and University Hospitals Leicester, will be the first eight Nightingale hubs.

In the event of a “super surge,” NHS trusts are also being asked to identify other locations, such as gyms and education centers, that could be converted into field hospitals to accommodate patients.

“We hope the Nightingale surge hubs at hospitals will not be required,” said Sajid Javid, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.

Omicron cases: NHS setting up new Nightingale surge hubs in response to new Covid wave