In response to fears of a Ukrainian invasion, Putin’s general warns that nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are’ready for action.’

Russia’s nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are “ready for action,” according to VLADIMIR Putin’s general, adding to fears of a Ukrainian invasion.

Valery Gerasimov, the Russian Armed Forces’ Chief of General Staff, said that more than 95 percent of Moscow’s ground-based strategic nuclear forces are “always ready for combat use.”

During a briefing with foreign military ambassadors on Thursday, he also warned that Russia “is ready to combat any provocations by Ukraine in Donbas.”

According to TASS, the Strategic Missile Forces are being re-equipped with modernized complexes, while the Avangard missile system’s next launchers are being prepared for combat use.

“Another nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, Bulava, will be introduced into the combat composition of the naval strategic nuclear forces shortly,” Gerasimov said.

“Modernization of strategic missile carriers of the aviation strategic nuclear forces” will ensure “their use of modern high-precision long-range missiles,” he said.

Putin’s general also stated at the briefing that Russia’s Airborne Forces are beefing up their combat capabilities in response to rising tensions along the Ukraine border, amid fears that Putin may invade in 2022.

Two airborne assault regiments were formed this year, he said, along with “unmanned aviation units.”

Tests of the Zircon shipborne missile system were “successfully completed,” Gerasimov said, indicating that hypersonic missiles are also being prepared.

It comes as tensions between the West and Russia rise over a possible invasion of Ukraine, with fears of a war escalating.

Last week, US intelligence detected 175,000 Russian troops on Ukraine’s border, raising fears of an invasion in early 2022.

Meanwhile, Moscow claims to have intercepted a US spy plane flying over the Black Sea with its fighter jets.

Russia has vehemently denied any intention of attacking Ukraine.

Kiev’s allies have consistently pledged their support, but intervening against Russia risks escalating into a conflict that could escalate into World War 3.

Russia has demanded that Ukraine not join NATO and that the United States cease all military operations in the region.

Ukraine’s commanders have warned that without assistance from the West, a Russian invasion would overwhelm the country.

“Unfortunately, Ukraine needs to be objective at this stage,” said General Kyrylo O Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence service.

“If Russia launches a full-scale attack without the help of Western forces, there are insufficient military resources to repel it.”

However, it has been reported that Britain and its allies are prepared to use force to prevent Russia from invading Ukraine, despite warnings that this would lead to the…

