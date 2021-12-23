In response to reports of violence and disorder, police on motorbikes were deployed to Wishaw Tesco stores.

A number of incidents involving young people attending two Tesco stores in Wishaw have been reported by staff and members of the public.

The incidents are under investigation by police.

Due to reports of violence and disorder, police on motorcycles have been dispatched to two Tesco stores in Lanarkshire.

Young people attending the Tesco stores on Belhaven Road and at Caledonian Retail Park in Wishaw have been the subject of several incidents reported by staff and members of the public.

The incidents are “making life very difficult for staff and shoppers,” according to police, who have received reports of acts of violence against supermarket employees.

So far, charges have been filed against two boys, ages 13 and 14, in connection with an alleged assault and disorderly conduct.

Subscribe to Glasgow Live’s newsletters to receive more news in your inbox.

Meanwhile, during the festive season, police patrols will be stationed in Wishaw’s busiest shopping areas.

“There have been a number of reported incidents from staff and members of the public regarding young people attending Tesco and making the lives of staff and shoppers very difficult,” Area Inspector Alan Mulholland said.

This is a small group of troublemakers, and there have been reports of violence against staff.

“Our officers are following leads, using CCTV and speaking with witnesses, and so far two males, ages 13 and 14, have been charged with assault and disorderly conduct.”

“Our specialist motorcycle officers, as well as plain clothes and directed response patrols, have been dispatched to deal with the problem.”

We’ll be out and about in the town’s busy shopping areas over the Christmas season, and we’ll keep making inquiries to find all of the young people responsible.”