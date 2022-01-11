In response to the latest Downing Street party revelations, senior Conservatives ask, ‘What were they thinking?’

In response to the latest Downing Street party revelations, senior Conservatives say, “What were they thinking?”

More people believe that the moon landings were staged than that Boris Johnson is telling the truth about the parties.

The latest revelations that Boris Johnson’s inner circle invited around 100 staff to a drinks party at No10 during the first lockdown have been condemned by senior Conservatives.

According to pollsters, the party, which was reportedly attended by the Prime Minister and his wife Carrie, is likely to have a significant impact on the Conservatives’ poll ratings.

Mr Johnson is being grilled about what he knew about his principal private secretary Martin Reynolds’ drinks party on May 20, 2020.

It was illegal at the time to meet more than one person outside of one’s immediate family, but sources claim that around 30 to 40 people attended the drinks event in the No10 gardens.

Ed Argar, the health minister, refused to comment on the event’s details or whether Mr Johnson was present, saying that such questions should be directed to Sue Gray, the civil servant in charge of investigating possible Covid law violations.

However, Tory peer Baroness Davidson dismissed the minister’s response, claiming that the line would not remain open for another 48 hours.

“No one needs an official to tell them if they were at a boozy shindig in their own garden,” said the former Scottish Tory leader.

“People are (justifiably) enraged.

They made so many sacrifices, such as attending funerals for sick or grieving relatives.

“What the f*** were any of these individuals thinking?”

Lord Barwell, a Conservative member of the House of Lords who served as Theresa May’s chief of staff at Number 10, echoed her sentiments.

He described the news that a senior civil servant had invited dozens of people to a “bring your own booze” garden drinks party as “unbelievable,” before adding, “And yet, in another sense, all too believable.”

“It’s unclear why the Prime Minister needs to wait for Sue Gray’s report to find out if,” he said.

