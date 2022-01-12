In resurfaced photos from his first marriage following his engagement to Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr appears unrecognizable.

This week, it was revealed that the former president’s son had secretly proposed to girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle on New Year’s Eve 2020.

However, he looks nothing like the man pictured at his father’s New Year’s Eve gala celebration at Mar-a-Lago this year in images taken in 2006.

Don Jr. and Vanessa were married in 2005 after Don Jr. proposed to her with a (dollar)100,000 engagement ring.

Judge Maryanne Trump Barry, Donald Trump Jr’s aunt, officiated at the wedding, which took place at the Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

Donald Trump III, Kai Madison, Tristan Milos, Chloe Sophia, and Spencer Frederick are the couple’s five children.

After twelve years of marriage, Vanessa filed for divorce from Donald Trump’s eldest child in 2018.

Meanwhile, in a throwback photo from 2004, Don Jr.’s new fiancée Kimberly – who was previously married to California Governor Gavin Newsom – looks completely different.

From 2001 to 2006, Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host, was married to a Democratic politician.

While he was mayor, she served as the first lady of San Francisco.

She married Eric Villency, her second husband, in 2006, after they divorced.

After having a son together, the couple announced their separation just three years later.

According to the Washington Post, Don Jr. and Kimberly became friends because their children attended the same private school in Manhattan.

Guilfoyle had been friends with the Trump family for years and was reportedly being considered for the position of White House press secretary.

The couple was dating three months after Trump Jr.’s ex-wife Vanessa filed for divorce in 2018.

They got serious and even bought a house in Mar-a-Lago together.

On New Year’s Eve 2020, former President Barack Obama’s son proposed.

For more than a year, the couple kept their engagement a secret.

Guilfoyle revealed the news after posting photos of herself and Don Jr at his father’s New Year’s Eve gala celebration at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Instagram.

“Celebrating @donaldjtrumpjr’s birthday tonight was extra special,” the former Fox News host captioned the photo.

“You are strong, smart, brave, funny, and the love of my life, Don.”

I’m excited to spend the rest of our lives with you.

I adore you.”

Guilfoyle’s engagement finger is adorned with an 8-carat diamond ring.

