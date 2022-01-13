In retaliation for the killing of Soleimani, Iran releases a mock video depicting Donald Trump being assassinated by drone on a golf course.

IRAN has released a bizarre animated video depicting former US President Donald Trump being assassinated while playing golf by a drone.

The short video, which was posted on the website of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, is in retaliation for the January 2020 assassination of top military officer Qasem Soleimani.

The video, titled ‘Revenge is Inevitable,’ begins with a shot of “Trump’s house” in Palm Beach, Florida.

On a golf course where Trump, wearing a red ‘MAGA’ hat, and four other men are standing, an American flag is waving in the wind.

The video abruptly switches to a small remote-controlled vehicle with a camera mounted on it.

In an office full of screens, we see a drone operator watching the feed.

A photo of Soleimani appears on the screen next to him.

The operator gains access to a nearby CCTV camera in order for the remote-controlled vehicle to pass unnoticed.

We then cut to aerial footage of a drone approaching Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, as the small vehicle zooms in on the former Commander-in-Chief on the golf course.

“Soleimani’s murderer and the one who gave the order will pay the price,” the drone operator writes on Trump and another man’s phones.

It all comes to a head as the drone flies directly over Trump, who is reading the ominous message on his phone.

The screen then fades to black, with the message “Revenge is Definite” written in English and Farsi.

The video was released “on the eve of the second anniversary of the martyrdom of General Haj Qasem Soleimani and the accompanying martyrs based on the statements of Ayatollah Khamenei about Martyr Soleimani,” according to a statement accompanying the video on Khamenei’s website.

“Martyr Soleimani is permanent, he is alive forever,” Khamenei said in a recent meeting with Soleimani’s family, according to the report.

“Those who martyred him – Trump and his ilk – are in the dustbin of history and will be forgotten in the dustbin of history, but he lives on.”

“A martyr is like this, and his foes will perish and be buried.”

Of course, after they’ve paid the price for their worldliness, they’ll be lost and buried, God willing.”

Iran has previously released bizarre fake videos for propaganda purposes.

A video of the US Capitol being blown up by a missile was leaked on Iranian state TV in May of last year.

According to reports, the doctored footage came from the 2013 film “White House Down.”

Khamenei praised the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps in a speech in which the footage was shown…

