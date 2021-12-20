In retaliation, Russia deports two German diplomats.

In retaliation, Russia expelled two German diplomats.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has dismissed allegations that Moscow was involved in the assassination of a former Chechen fighter as “unfounded.”

In response to the expulsion of two Russian diplomats from Berlin, Russia’s Foreign Ministry declared two German diplomats persona non grata on Monday.

The ministry said it summoned German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr and lodged a formal protest over the expulsion of Russian diplomats, citing as a pretext Russian national Vadim Krasikov’s “absolutely unfair, biased conviction” on Dec.

For the 2019 murder of Georgian citizen Zelimkhan Khangoshvili in Berlin, 15 was sentenced to life in prison.

Vadim Sokolov, who investigators believe is Russian intelligence officer Vadim Krasikov, was sentenced to life in prison by a German court on September 15.

The investigation also found that the murder was carried out “on the order of Russian Federation state agencies,” according to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

Germany expelled two Russian diplomats in retaliation.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated, “The Russian side categorically rejects unfounded and devoid of reality accusations of Russian state structures’ involvement in this crime.”

“Any potential confrontational attacks by Berlin against us in the future will invariably be adequately responded to in a proportionate manner,” the Russian side added.

Khangoshvili, an ethnic Chechen, fought against the Russian army during the Second Chechen War, which lasted from 1999 to 2009, and worked against Russian interests in both Georgia and Ukraine.