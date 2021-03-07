In Riga, Hungary FM discusses EU affairs, regional cooperation

RIGA, March 5 (Xinhua) — Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, on a working visit to Latvia on Friday, met with the Baltic country’s top state officials for discussions on the European Union’s (EU) agenda, regional cooperation and the COVID-19 crisis, the Latvian government said.

Szijjarto’s meeting with Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics focused on bilateral relations, defense and regional cooperation, as well as current EU affairs.

Rinkevics noted the good relations between the two countries and thanked Hungary for its involvement in the Baltic region’s defense activities, including its participation in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization-led (NATO) airspace policing mission.

Rinkevics welcomed the Hungarian government’s decision to upgrade its status at the Riga-based NATO Strategic Communications Center of Excellence from observer to permanent representative, thus providing a significant contribution to the center’s work.

Rinkevics also underlined that regular regional cooperation, exchanges in the Baltic-Visegrad Group format, involvement in the Three Seas Initiative, as well as cooperation and dialogue in other multilateral formats are essential to the development of Latvian-Hungarian relations.

The ministers also stressed the importance of cooperation and mutual support in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. They agreed that protecting public health is a top priority, which can be ensured by a timely delivery of vaccines and the effective vaccination of the population. Enditem