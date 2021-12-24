In Rutherglen, a drug thug punched and spat on a taxi driver who refused to take hire.

In Rutherglen, a drug thug punched and spat on a taxi driver who refused to hire.

When a cab driver refused to take him to Cambuslang because he had failed to pay a colleague the day before, Michael McTaggart, 44, retaliated violently.

“I’m Mick McTaggart from Rutherglen, and I’m coming back to get both of you,” the accused threatened.

After failing to pay a colleague’s fare the day before, a thug punched and spat on a cab driver who refused to take him.

On November 19, this year, Michael McTaggart attacked Ian Hendry in a taxi rank in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire.

The 44-year-old had gotten out of Andrew McGill’s taxi without paying the £8.40 fare the day before.

Before McTaggart entered his taxi, Mr McGill informed Mr Hendry of the incident, which led to the violent confrontation.

“I’m Mick McTaggart from Rutherglen, and I’ll come back to get both of you,” McTaggart threatened later.

McTaggart pleaded guilty to fraud and injuring Mr Hendry at Glasgow Sheriff Court yesterday.

He also admitted to destroying property wilfully or recklessly, as well as behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

A drunk McTaggart approached Mr McGill’s cab and requested to be taken to Hamilton Road in Cambuslang, according to the court.

He later changed his request to Halfway in the area.

“The driver pulled up in Halfway and told McTaggart it would be £8.40,” prosecutor Sara Latta said.

“McTaggart did not respond and exited the taxi without paying.”

The driver refused to pursue McTaggart and did not notify the authorities because he had no idea where he was going.

Mr McGill did, however, later that day inform Mr Hendry about the incident.

The following night, McTaggart entered Mr Hendry’s cab and requested a fare to Halfway, which was refused, according to the hearing.

Due to the description provided, he was recognized, and Mr McGill was later summoned to confirm McTaggart’s identity.

“McTaggart punched Mr Hendry in the left cheekbone, but Mr Hendry punched back,” Miss Latta said.

“After that, McTaggart spat twice, spittle landing on Mr Hendry’s face.”

Before making the threatening remark, McTaggart kicked the passenger door, causing it to dent.

McTaggart was later apprehended and admitted to calling Mr Hendry a “tadger” to officers.

Sheriff Gerald Considine postponed McTaggart’s sentencing until next month, pending background reports, and kept him in custody in the meantime.