In Rwanda, Turkish language classes are gaining popularity.

In Rwanda, Turkish language classes are gaining a lot of traction.

In Kigali, Rwanda’s capital, about 200 students enroll in Yunus Emre Institute’s in-person classes.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA

Hundreds of students have signed up for in-person Turkish language classes in Rwanda, thanks to the government-run Yunus Emre Institute in Turkey.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the institute has been unable to offer in-person classes since its opening in Rwanda earlier this year.

However, the response to its online courses has been extremely positive, with approximately 150 students taking advantage of the opportunity.

According to Enes Karacoban, a Turkish teacher working with the institute, around 200 students have enrolled for in-person classes that started last week at the University of Rwanda.

“At our Gikondo campus in Kigali, we offer two classes.”

He told Anadolu Agency that one class is held during the day and the other in the evening.

“Approximately 75% of the applicants are university students, with the remaining 25% being working professionals.

They come from a variety of countries, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Pakistan, Tunisia, the Comoros Islands, and Burundi.”

The Yunus Emre Institute held a ceremony in Kigali to kick off the classes, which was attended by dignitaries including Burcu Cevik, Turkey’s Ambassador to Rwanda.

In her remarks, the envoy expressed her delight at the large number of students interested in learning Turkish.

She also revealed that the Maarif Foundation of Turkey intends to open a vocational school in Rwanda.

Hassan Mbarushimina, a Rwandan who returned home after studying in Turkey, gave a presentation at the event, which included a video showcasing the country’s beautiful sights.

Anne Marie Kagwasage, the head of the University of Rwanda’s Language Enhancement Department, advised all students to take Turkish language classes seriously in order to get the most out of the opportunity.

The growing number of people who want to learn Turkish and are interested in the country’s culture, according to Karacoban, is exciting.

He went on to say that the Yunus Emre Institute is also working to introduce Turkish culture to Rwandans through activities like movie screenings, discussions, and food tasting events.