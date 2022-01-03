In Saudi Arabia, a rare bird faces extinction.

In Saudi Arabia, a rare bird is on the verge of extinction.

One of the world’s rarest birds is the Asir magpie.

Saudi authorities have warned that the Asir magpie, one of the world’s rarest birds, is facing extinction.

The Asir Magpie has a population of 270, according to Ahmed al-Booq, director-general of the Saudi National Center for Wildlife’s Wildlife Conservation Department.

“Any endemic bird in the Arabian Peninsula has a lower population than this,” he told Arab News.

The Saudi Environment, Water and Agriculture Ministry banned the hunting of the Asir magpie and fined anyone who hunted the bird 100,000 Saudi riyals (US$26,624).

The magpie birds, which are only found in the southern Asir region, are known for their beautiful sound and inventive nesting methods.

The main cause of the birds’ decline, according to experts, is urbanization in their habitat areas.

According to al-Booq, the National Center for Wildlife has begun a rehabilitation program to improve Asir magpie breeding and save the species from extinction.