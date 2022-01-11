In Saudi Arabia, a rare bird is on the verge of extinction.

One of the rarest birds on the planet is the Asir magpie.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Saudi authorities have warned that the Asir magpie, one of the world’s rarest birds, is in danger of extinction in the country.

According to Ahmed al-Booq, director-general of the Saudi National Center for Wildlife’s Wildlife Conservation Department, the Asir Magpie has a population of 270 individuals.

He told Arab News, “This is the lowest of any endemic bird in the Arabian Peninsula.”

The Saudi Environment, Water and Agriculture Ministry banned the hunting of the Asir magpie and fined anyone who hunted the bird 100,000 Saudi riyals (US$26,624).

The magpie birds are unique in that they are only found in the southern Asir region and have a beautiful sound and a unique way of building their nests.

The main cause of the birds’ decline, according to experts, is urbanization in their habitat areas.

According to al-Booq, the National Center for Wildlife has started a rehabilitation program to improve Asir magpie breeding and save the species from extinction.