In Scotland, Covid vaccine boosters will be available to those over the age of 18 starting next week.

Beginning Monday, over-30s will be able to schedule appointments, with 18-29-year-olds receiving vaccinations in the days ahead.

“We know just how important a tool vaccination, and in particular the Booster, is in our fight against the virus,” Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said on Twitter, announcing the decision.

He said more information on boosters for 18-29-year-olds would be forthcoming, and that the shots can only be given 12 weeks after a second coronavirus vaccine dose.

“Appointments for 18-29 year olds will open later this week – date to follow shortly,” said First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Twitter.

“Please book now if you are in an older age group and haven’t had a booster.”

The move comes after the UK government decided to make the vaccines available to people aged 30-39 in England starting Monday.

Scotland is facing a “tsunami” of coronavirus cases due to the Omicron variant, according to Ms Sturgeon.

According to the most recent statistics, 38 additional Omicron cases have been confirmed in Scotland, bringing the total to 159.

In the last 24 hours, there have been a total of 4,002 coronavirus cases reported, with no new deaths.

The variant is “frankly galloping its way into Scotland and circulating around our communities,” Deputy First Minister John Swinney said on the BBC’s The Sunday Show.

He said the Scottish Government was considering expanding vaccine passports and other restrictions, but added that any new measures must be “proportionate.”

The cabinet will meet on Tuesday morning ahead of Ms Sturgeon’s coronavirus statement in the Scottish Parliament later that afternoon.

“The problem we have here, and the First Minister made this point in her media briefing on Friday, is that even if there is a small level of hospitalisation of a very, very large number of infections in our society, that will overwhelm our national health service,” Mr Swinney continued.

“In the space of a week, Omicron went from 2% of cases in Scotland to 1% yesterday.”

