In Scotland, daily covid figures are at an all-time high, with more than 20,000 cases reported in just 24 hours.

According to the most recent data, a total of 20,217 people in Scotland have tested positive for coronavirus, the highest daily figure since the outbreak began.

According to the most recent Scottish Government data, a total of 20,217 people in Scotland have tested positive for coronavirus, the highest daily figure since the outbreak began.

A total of 34.9 percent of all tests were found to be positive.

As of yesterday (Sunday), 1,031 people had recently been diagnosed with covid-19, up 172 since December 31, with 38 in ICU, two more than on New Year’s Eve.

According to the Scottish Government, results have been delayed due to a high volume of tests, and today’s figure has also been influenced by the holiday weekend.

The latest statistics were confirmed on Monday afternoon:

“Large volumes of tests are still being processed by labs,” they continued.

“Turnaround times have been impacted by this and the holiday weekend, resulting in delays between specimen collection and results receipt and reporting.”

“Public Health Scotland is keeping a close eye on the situation.”