In Scotland, Glasgow has the lowest uptake of covid vaccine boosters.

Greater Glasgow Health Board figures show a significant difference in third dose vaccinations compared to other parts of Scotland, with the lowest numbers in younger age groups.

Despite the Government’s plea to get ‘boosted before the bells,’ Greater Glasgow and Clyde has the lowest booster take-up in Scotland.

According to Public Health Scotland data, all Scottish health boards have the lowest uptake percentage per population for each age group.

On December 29, a total of 24,691 booster shots were given out across Scotland.

And, with 1,568,360 boosters issued out of a total of 2,901,719, the Greater Glasgow and Clyde region accounts for only half of that total.

Despite this, it has the lowest percentage of all Scottish health boards, including Fife and Lanarkshire.

Up until December 28, only 77.7% of over 40s in Greater Glasgow and Clyde (a total of 448, 036) had taken the booster dose, with the percentages decreasing as the age range gets younger.

NHS Shetland has the highest rate of uptake in this age group, with 89.7%.

In the Greater Glasgow and Clyde region, 58 percent of those aged 18 to 39 have received their booster dose, totaling 559, 561 jabs.

And 54.1 percent of 12- to 17-year-olds (560,763 doses) have had their third jag.

The announcement comes after Health Secretary Humza Yousaf admitted that an “exceptionally high” number of coronavirus booster vaccines will be administered on Thursday and Friday in order for Scotland to meet its goal of having 80% of adults “boosted by the bells” by the end of the week.

For the ambition to be met by the end of the year, approximately 120,000 people would need to be given booster jags.

However, he emphasized that vaccine clinics have the capacity to achieve this, stating that whether or not the target is met will be determined by the number of people who come forward.

We previously reported on how Glasgow vaccination clinics were plagued by massive hour-long lines and were nearing capacity the week before Christmas.

With a total of 230,771 positive cases up to December 28, the Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board has consistently recorded the highest number of daily cases.

The seven-day total from December 20 to December 26 shows 16,588 cases, which is the highest number in Scotland.