In Scotland, the definition of “fully vaccinated” has been updated to include a booster shot in addition to two doses.

In Scotland, the definition of “fully vaccinated” was changed to include a booster shot as well as two doses.

As we learn to ‘live with covid,’ First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced a shift away from the restrictions that have plagued Scots throughout the pandemic.

Nicola Sturgeon has just announced that Scots will require a booster shot before they are considered fully vaccinated.

The First Minister of Scotland, speaking in Holyrood, outlined a shift away from some of the restrictions that have been in place since the outbreak began.

“From Monday, the requirement to be ‘fully vaccinated’ for the purposes of covid certification will include a requirement that you have had a booster if your second dose was more than four months ago,” she said, addressing MSPs.

“From Thursday, the NHS Scotland covid status app for domestic use will be updated to include evidence of booster vaccination in its QR code.

Ordering updated paper and PDF copies of vaccination status, which are now valid for three months, will also be possible.

“And proof of a recent negative lateral flow test will still be required for admission to events and venues covered by the certification scheme.”

Extending the scope of covid certification to other venues is also being ‘considered’ as a ‘necessary safeguard,’ according to Ms Sturgeon.

“To be clear, we haven’t made any decisions on this yet,” she added, “and it will require careful judgment.”

But I want to make it clear to the House of Commons today that it is something we feel obligated to consider.”