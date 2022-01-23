In Scotland, those who want more space will be able to get free social distancing badges and lanyards.

For those who want more space, free social distancing badges and lanyards will be available in Scotland.

According to the Scottish Government, the scheme “encourages us all to be more aware and considerate of those around us.”

People in Scotland who are concerned about the coronavirus risk from mixing with others and would like more space will be able to get free badges and lanyards.

They can also be worn by anyone who is at high risk and wants to signal that they’d like to be given more space and treated with extra care. They’re decorated with a shield symbol.

The Bevan Commission, a Welsh think tank, launched the voluntary Distance Aware scheme after research revealed that nearly three-quarters of people on the highest-risk list (73%) would like to let others know to give them more space.

The scheme is being launched as the final restrictions imposed as a result of the Omicron variant are set to be lifted on Monday.

Nightclubs will be allowed to reopen, and restrictions on indoor events, table service requirements for venues selling alcohol, and social distancing will be lifted, according to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

The Scottish Government has announced a £55,500 investment in the badges and lanyards, as well as distribution and promotion.

They will be available free of charge from all community and mobile libraries in Scotland, as well as in Asda stores and through the Scottish Government website, beginning on January 26.

“We are beginning to adapt to living with Covid-19,” Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said, “but we know that this is a big step for some people who have been at higher risk or who are anxious about going out in public.”

“Not only does this scheme provide crucial reassurance to anyone who chooses to wear a badge or lanyard, but it also encourages us all to be more aware and considerate of those around us – because we simply do not know their circumstances or concerns.”

“Many people are experiencing loneliness and are afraid of leaving their homes as a result of the pandemic,” Marie Hayes, director of independent living for the British Red Cross Scotland, said.

This could be extremely beneficial in combating loneliness.”

“There has been interest in the free Distance Aware badges, particularly from our more vulnerable customers,” Asda senior director for Scotland Brian Boyle said.

“As more people learn about the badge and.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Free social distancing badges and lanyards will be available in Scotland for those who want more space