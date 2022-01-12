In Scottish waters, new coral species have been discovered, providing new insight into deep sea biodiversity.

In Scottish waters, a new coral species has been discovered, shedding new light on deep sea biodiversity.

Pseudumbellula scotiae lives at depths of up to 2,000 meters and has a cluster of fronts suspended by pale pink stems.

The discovery of a new coral species off the coast of Scotland has sparked renewed scientific interest in the deep sea’s biodiversity.

Scientists from the Scottish Government and the University of Seville discovered Pseudumbellula scotiae growing at depths of up to 2,000 meters in a deepwater basin off Scotland’s northwestern coast.

It’s a type of seapen, a type of soft coral found in cold and tropical waters all over the world.

Pseudumbellula scotiae is not only a brand new soft coral species, but it also belongs to a previously unknown family of seapens, according to laboratory analysis.

The findings were announced by the Scottish government on Wednesday, and it was described as an “important and exciting discovery.”

“This research suggests that sub-sea biodiversity is far more diverse than previously thought,” said Mairi McAllan, Minister of the Environment and Land Reform.

Seapen corals, which live in the deep sea, are poorly understood.

Scientists thought the pseudumbellula scotiae specimens, which were collected from Scottish waters in the decade leading up to 2019, belonged to the Umbellula family of seapens.

However, genetic testing revealed that they belong to a completely different species of seapen.

Scientists will reexamine other deep sea specimens in light of the discovery, which suggests the deep sea is far more biodiverse than previously thought.

It may also increase pressure on governments to tighten protections for marine habitats, especially as companies lobby to begin mining the deep sea for rare earth materials like nickel and cobalt.

New species of coral discovered in Scottish waters, shedding new light on deep sea biodiversity