In separate incidents near Glasgow, two men were killed by trains.

In separate incidents near Glasgow, two men were killed when they were hit by trains.

Around 7.12 p.m. on Thursday, emergency services were dispatched to a person who had been struck near Kilmarnock, and the line was briefly closed.

Around 7.32 p.m., a second person was hit between Bishopbriggs and Lenzie.

Despite first responders’ best efforts, both men were pronounced dead later.

Both deaths will be reported to the procurator fiscal, despite the fact that police are not treating them as suspicious.

The double tragedy was confirmed by a spokeswoman for the British Transport Police.

“Officers were dispatched to the line near Kilmarnock at 7.12pm yesterday (6 January) after reports of a casualty on the tracks,” she said.

ScotRail services were disrupted as a result of the incidents, and replacement buses were provided for those who were affected.

If you’ve been affected by any of the issues discussed in this story or need assistance, please contact the Glasgow Samaritans.

For more information, dial 116 123 from any phone or visit the Samaritans website.