In separate incidents near Glasgow, two people were hit by trains.

Two people were hit by trains this evening, causing ScotRail services to be disrupted.

Our thoughts are with all those who have been impacted.

In two separate incidents this evening, two people were tragically struck by trains.

Due to the tragic events that occurred on Thursday, ScotRail services are currently disrupted.

Around 8 p.m., on the line between Lenzie and Bishopbriggs, a person was tragically struck.

Trains are being diverted through Cumbernauld where possible, and replacement buses for customers traveling between Queen Street, Bishopbriggs, and Croy are on the way.

Customers said they were told to get off the train in Lenzie or face a wait of more than an hour.

Subscribe to Glasgow Livenewsletters to receive more breaking news in your inbox.

“A person was struck by a train between Croy and Glasgow Queen Street,” ScotRail stated on social media.

While emergency services respond, the line in the area is closed.

“A bus should arrive at Queen St around 2100, and two buses should arrive at Croy around 2115.”

They’ll run between Queen Street and Croy, with a stop in Bishopbriggs along the way.”

Around 7.40 p.m., a second person was struck by a train between Kilmarnock and Ayr.

The route’s services have been suspended, but services between Glasgow Central and Ayr are unaffected.

Smartcards are accepted on Stagecoach’s 60, 358, and 360 routes between Ayr, Maybole, Girvan, and Stranraer.

Glasgow, Kilmarnock, Prestwick, and Ayr are served by the X77.

CALM’s helpline and webchat are available from 5 p.m. to midnight if you’re having trouble or are concerned about someone.

Call CALM at 0800 58 58 58 or chat online with trained helpline staff.

It’s free, anonymous, and confidential, no matter who you are or what you’re going through.