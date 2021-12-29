In shocking scenes, anti-vaxx protesters stormed the Covid test site and REMOVED vital equipment.

In shocking scenes, anti-vaxx protesters storm the Covid test site and REMOVE vital equipment.

ANTI-VAX demonstrators stormed a Covid test and trace facility, removing critical equipment.

Hundreds of demonstrators without masks descend on a tented site in Milton Keynes, according to shocking footage.

One man is seen picking up orange cones and firing them at the entrance to the center while waving signs and shouting chants like “Boris lied.”

Members of the crowd videoed and heckled stressed security workers as they walked around in high-vis vests and spoke into walkie-talkies.

A protester speaking into a megaphone tells the crowd to “keep it peaceful,” but after a few minutes, some members of the group entered the testing center.

Inside the site, one woman posed for photos with a sign that read, “Reclaim the NHS, end jabs tyranny now.”

She then walks out with a smile on her face, carrying boxes of test tubes, swabs, and other testing supplies.

It comes as coronavirus tests are in short supply in the run-up to New Year’s Eve celebrations.

As Omicron forced people to ramp up testing, Health Secretary Sajid Javid blamed the shortage on global supply issues.

People flocked to the Government portal today to take tests, but some were disappointed.

The UK is being impacted by a global shortage of lateral flow and PCR tests, according to the Health Secretary.

In a phone call with Tory MP Sir Roger Gale, he explained the situation, saying, “A British company that makes them has quadrupled its production line, and we are buying the lot, plus anything else we can get from anywhere else around the world, but we are competing in a global market.”

People attempting to order lateral flow kits for delivery to their homes have been told that none are available as of this morning.

There are no PCR tests available for home delivery at this time, and there are none available for essential workers.

Furthermore, there are currently no drive-in or walk-through PCR sites available in England.

In Scotland, there are “very few” available, and none in Northern Ireland, but there are plenty in Wales.

