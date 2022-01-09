In Somalia, a roadside bomb kills two soldiers and injures nine others.

Two soldiers are killed and nine others are injured by a roadside bomb in Somalia.

In a military operation, the Somali army also claims to have killed five key al-Shabaab operatives.

Somalia’s capital, MOGADISHU

According to officials, a bomb blast targeting a military convoy in central Somalia killed at least two military personnel and injured nine others on Friday.

The military convoy was hit by a landmine while traveling between the town of Guriel and Dhusamareb, the administrative capital of Galmudug State, a military official in the region’s provincial capital Dhusamareb told Anadolu Agency by phone.

“We understand the attack was an improvised explosive device (IED) planted near the road, killing soldiers,” the official said on the condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to speak to the media.

Nine wounded soldiers were admitted to a hospital in Dhusamareb, according to Mohamed Deeq Abdi, a local journalist.

According to hospital sources, four of the wounded soldiers suffered serious injuries.

The terrorist group al-Shabaab, which is linked to al-Qaeda, claimed responsibility for the attack, claiming that 15 soldiers were killed or injured.

Separately, Galmudug regional soldiers repelled an al-Shabaab attack on Bahdo, a town in the same region, on Friday.

According to military commanders quoted by Somali national TV, 17 terrorists were killed in the retaliatory attack.

The Somali military has killed five al-Shabaab members.

Separately, on Friday, the Somali national army announced that it had carried out a military operation against al-Shabaab terrorists, killing at least five “top operators.”

The country’s elite commandos, known locally as Danab (the lightning), carried out the operation near Gamboole in the Middle Shabelle region.

“Gambole is a stronghold of al-Shabaab in the Middle Shabelle region.

During the operation, a heavy gunfight erupted, but our commandos killed a large number of al-Shabaab terrorists, including five senior commanders,” a military official in the area told Anadolu Agency over the phone.

Colonel

Al-Shabaab operatives were killed, according to Ahmed Abdullahi Nur, commander of the 16th Danab Commandos.

According to Nur, operations against the terrorist group, which has been fighting the Somali government and African Union Mission to Somalia (AMISOM) forces since 2007, will continue until the entire Middle Shabelle region is under government control.