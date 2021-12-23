In Somalia, a Turkish aid agency is responsible for major humanitarian relief efforts.

Major humanitarian relief activities in Somalia are carried out by a Turkish aid agency.

According to the UN, over 4.6 million people in Somalia are expected to face severe food insecurity.

Somalia’s capital, Baidoa, is one of the world’s most

On Thursday, a Turkish aid agency conducted two phases of humanitarian relief activities in Baidoa, Somalia.

According to the country representative of the IHH Humanitarian Foundation, meat was distributed to 300 families in need and over 1,600 people received food assistance.

“We delivered 85 tankers of water to approximately 408,000 people today in the city and on the outskirts of Baidoa,” Hasan Demir told Anadolu Agency.

Baidoa is the administrative capital of Somalia’s South West State, and is about 270 kilometers (167 miles) from Mogadishu, the country’s capital.

More than 415 families in central Somalia received food from IHH earlier this week.

Families affected by the drought were given 25 kilograms of sugar, 25 kilograms of rice, 25 kilograms of flour, and three liters of edible oil, according to Demir.

Turkish citizens, who are also concerned about the country’s current droughts, provided the food donations.

According to the aid agency, the distributions have benefited a total of 412,000 people.

“The communities that sent the food promised to keep fighting for their Somali brothers and sisters,” Demir said.

The aided families are housed in an internally displaced camp in Galgadud’s central region, Abudwak.

Somalia is currently experiencing one of the worst droughts in decades, with the UN warning that over 4.6 million people will face severe food insecurity in the coming months.

The Somali government has already declared a humanitarian emergency as a result of the drought.