Food aid is distributed in Somalia by a Turkish humanitarian organization.

A Turkish humanitarian organization distributes food aid in Somalia.

Some parts of the country are suffering from the worst drought in decades.

MOGADISHU, the Somali capital, is one of the most dangerous cities on the planet.

On Saturday, a Turkish aid agency provided food to over 400 Somali families in central Somalia.

The families who received aid live in an internally displaced camp in Abudwak, Galgadud’s central region.

They have lost livestock as a result of the severe drought ravaging the Horn of Africa nation.

“We distributed food packages to drought-stricken families in Abudwak.”

Each of the 415 families received 25 kilograms of flour, 25 kilograms of sugar, 25 kilograms of rice, and 3 kilograms of oil, according to Hasan Demir of the IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation’s Somalia representative.

He went on to say that the aid was also distributed to families fleeing the drought in Somalia to Ethiopia.

In addition, IHH distributed over 15 water tanks to drought-stricken families.

The organization said it will distribute more than 57 water tanks in Baidoa, the administrative capital of the southwest state, in the coming days.

“Due to the drought, food and water are in short supply in Somalia.

“We’ve begun distributing clean water to people in the Gedo region, which has been particularly hard hit by the drought,” the aid organization said.

It has started an online fundraising campaign to help Somalis affected by the drought.

IHH donates meat to Mogadishu and Baidoa camps on a monthly basis, allowing 500 Somali families to eat.

Somalia has declared a humanitarian crisis, citing the country’s worst drought in decades as justification.

The UN has called for immediate action to address the critical water needs that have arisen as a result of the deteriorating drought.

According to the UN, 2.6 million people in Somalia are without water due to a severe drought.

Parts of Bari, Nugaal, Sool, Sanaag, Togdheer, and Hiraan are among the worst-affected areas, as are Gedo, Bay, Bakol, Lower Jubba, Galgadud, Mudug, and parts of Nugaal, Sool, Sanaag, Togdheer, and Hiraan.

More than 2 million people in 66 districts will be in desperate need of life-saving water, sanitation, and hygiene services over the next six months.

1.7 million children and women are among the most vulnerable, their lives jeopardized by a lack of water resources.