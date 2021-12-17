In Somalia, an Al-Shabaab attack kills at least three soldiers.

The attack comes after a group attacked a base of the African Union Mission.

Somalia’s capital, MOGADISHU

According to officials, the al-Shabaab terror group attacked a Somali National Army (SNA) base on the outskirts of Mogadishu on Friday.

The attack took place at an SNA base in Hilwayne village, which is located 25 kilometers (15 miles) north of Mogadishu in the Middle Shabelle region.

“Al-Shabaab killed three long-serving military personnel in a surprise attack on Hilweyne SNA Forward observation post in Hilwayne,” a military official told Anadolu Agency over the phone.

According to him, the attack took place after the SNA’s 3rd Division withdrew from the camp.

Late Thursday, Al-Shabaab attacked a base of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

Bulomarer, an AMISOM base 123 kilometers (76 miles) south of the capital, was targeted in the attack.

“The terrorists launched an attack on a security checkpoint in the town, but the military repelled the attack quickly.”

“The attackers fired mortars at the AMISOM base after they failed, and it’s possible that some shells landed inside the base,” a military officer in the Lower Shabelle region told Anadolu Agency, without saying whether there were any casualties.

The al-Qaeda-linked group claimed responsibility for the attack, claiming that 17 UN peacekeepers were killed or injured.

“Al-Shabaab’s media vehicle, Radio Andalus, reported seventeen Ugandan soldiers killed and wounded in a mujahideen attack on Bulomarer base in Lower Shabelle region,” according to al-Shabaab.

In the attack on the security checkpoint in Bulomarer, the group claimed to have killed five soldiers.

Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the deaths of four peacekeepers in a bomb attack in the Middle Shabelle region on Saturday.

At least 300 people were killed in a truck bomb attack blamed on al-Shabaab in Mogadishu in October 2017, the deadliest terror attack in Somalia’s history.