In Somalia, Turkish charities are providing free health services.

Doctors from all over Turkiye have come together to help people in Mogadishu’s capital.

Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, is one of the world’s most dangerous

Two Turkish humanitarian organizations have teamed up to provide free medical treatment and surgeries in Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital.

In December, the Turkish International Cooperation and Development Agency (TIKA) and Doctors Worldwide Turkiye (Yeryüzü doktorlar) examined 353 people and performed 74 surgeries in Mogadishu, according to a statement released on Friday by the Turkish state-run charity.

“From Turkiye, we brought the necessary anesthesia devices and medical equipment.

Assistants, nurses, and anesthesia technicians, as well as specialists in general surgery and ENT branches, received theoretical and practical training, according to the statement.

Since 2011, TIKA has been conducting humanitarian and development activities in the Horn of Africa country, including the construction of schools, roads, mosques, and other infrastructure.

Since 2019, the Mogadishu health center of Doctors Worldwide Turkiye has been serving Somalis.

The doctors’ body said in a statement on Friday that 11,627 people were examined and 10,123 were helped in 2021, and that 1,464 people received ultrasound services.

“We provided nutritional services to 748 people and nutritional therapy to 62 people in our center, where we started offering nutritional health services in October,” the statement said.